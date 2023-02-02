'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
Golden Globes: Glen Powell Jokes His ‘Top Gun’ Cast Is ‘Not Mean…
Priscilla Presley Shares Wish on What Would’ve Been Lisa Marie’s…
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
'Sister Wives': Paedon Brown Seemingly Accuses Meri of Child Abu…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills Charged With Rape and Kidnapping…
Inside Jessica Simpson’s Handwritten Divorce Journal: Everything…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Ben Affleck Chats Up Ex Jen Garner's Boyfriend as Couple Makes R…
Adele Tears Up During Vegas Residency After Sharing Emotional Mo…
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon on Returning to Rom-Coms in…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Alicia Silverstone Promises More 'Clueless' TikToks and Reveals …
Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture.
"It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new film, Somebody I Used to Know, explaining that when they all first started working on the sequel four years ago, "We just wanted people to go see it. We just wanted to work with Tom Cruise. We just wanted to work with [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and [director] Joe Kosinski."
He adds, "This is a dream."
Since the film's release, the cast has stayed in touch by communicating on the same text thread.
"Usually most of the text chain is all my cast mates realizing and really commenting on how much I've enriched their lives and how much they love me and I've made them better people," Ellis jokes. "But every once in a while, some good news will come through, like the Oscar nominations… Our chat is on fire all the time."
While Ellis got to play a young fighter pilot in the Top Gun sequel, he's leaving high-flying missions behind for his latest project. In Somebody I Used to Know, which was directed by Dave Franco, the actor plays a guy who reunites with his ex-girlfriend (Allison Brie), who is questioning all of her life choices.
Ellis explains that what attracted him to the project was a chance to work with Franco and Brie, who previously made The Rental after getting married.
"I got to see the first film that they did together. I watched it and I was like, 'Oh my God, they're so great,'" he recalls. "And just, like, my first call with Dave was really just him sinking into his point of view and how they came up with the idea and how he wanted to create a family on set. He wanted it to be fun. And I feel like he achieved everything he wanted with this movie."
He adds that they were also "amazing" to work with. "Like, there's nothing better than seeing your bosses, like, love each other. You know what I'm saying?" the actor says.
Somebody I Used to Know premieres Feb. 10 on Prime Video.
RELATED CONTENT:
Glen Powell Jokes His 'Top Gun' Cast 'Not Meant' for Fancy Awards Show
Tom Cruise Celebrates 'Top Gun' Success By Jumping Out of a Plane
How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' and the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sequel