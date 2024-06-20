Tori and Zach Roloff's daughter was a good sport following her recent surgery.

On Thursday's episode of the couple's Raising Heights podcast, the Little People, Big World alums gave an update on their 4-year-old daughter, Lilah's, progress after having her tonsils and adenoids removed.

"Her recovery has been great," Zach exclaims.

"So great, we're so grateful," Tori adds.

"She's been emotional, very emotional after waking up, and naptimes," Zach adds. "And clearly she's milking it."

"I think we were both pretty nervous with how she would handle it and she's been great," Tori says. "We've kept on the medication pretty heavy because everyone was like, 'They think they're good and then all of a sudden they're not. So keep on the medicine.' But like we haven't woken up in the middle of the night to do it."

The pair was happy to report the results of Lilah's surgery -- she no longer snores and has been sleeping better through the night.

In May, the former reality TV couple shared that their daughter would have to undergo the operation to improve the quality of her sleep, after she was diagnosed with a "moderate form of sleep apnea," following a sleep study.

When Zach and Tori initially shared the news, they revealed that they were a little nervous for their daughter.

"Her waking up out of anesthesia is gonna be tough," Zach stated at the time. "She surprised us though for her sleep study, she surprised us. They didn't do anything at her sleep study."

Zach, 34, and Tori, 33, are also parents to Jackson, 7, and Josiah, 2.

While sharing Lilah's surgery news, the proud parents also revealed that their youngest underwent the same sleep study to determine if he has sleep apnea and he was a rock star.

"Josiah did great, I was very nervous," Zach says about his sleep study. "He's our hardest putting to bed. Josiah def needs more. I was worried and he's very loud. I was like, 'He's gonna rip these cords off.' Tori, he loved it, the nurse was fantastic. He was watching his little Mickey Mouse, flirting with the nurse, giving them handshakes."

Tori gave her husband credit for attending the sleep studies with their children, as she thinks the process is too challenging to witness.

"I can't handle seeing the kids like that so I'm so glad you do it," she says. "It's emotional seeing your kids like that -- even though there's nothing wrong -- but, like, you see them hooked up to all these monitors and I don't think that I could handle it like you do."

Like Zach, all three of their children have achondroplasia dwarfism. The young family has experienced a range of health issues -- from Zach's brain surgery to Jackson's leg surgery -- all of which were documented during their time on Little People, Big World.

Tori and Zach announced that they would be leaving the TLC reality series, which Zach has been a part of since 2006.

