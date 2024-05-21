Zach and Tori Roloff are preparing for their 4-year-old daughter, Lilah, to undergo surgery for her sleep apnea.

Back in March, the Little People, Big World alums announced on the hit TLC show that their daughter was diagnosed with a "moderate form of sleep apnea" after she underwent a sleep study. And on the season 2 premiere episode of their podcast, Raising Heights With Zach and Tori, which dropped on May 16, the parents of three (they also have sons Jackson Kyle, 7, and Josiah Luke, 2) shared an update on Lilah's upcoming surgery.

"So we found out Lilah has to have her tonsils and adenoids out. That's gonna be fun," Tori, 33, reveals.

"So she'll have that at the end of the month," Zach, 34, adds.

"And I think Siah is going to be right behind her," Tori says before explaining that she believes people with dwarfism have a "higher possibility" of needing their tonsils and adenoids out.

"All of our kids have sleep apnea," Tori notes, with Zach adding, "Jackson's is very minor."

"But Lilah has severe sleep apnea, and so they're gonna take her tonsils and adenoids out, which I am a little nervous about," Tori says.

"Her waking up out of anesthesia is gonna be tough," Zach states. "She surprised us though for her sleep study, she surprised us. They didn't do anything at her sleep study."

Zach and Tori say they're nervous about Lilah having to go under anesthesia because Jackson's previous experience with it wasn't great.

"Jackson woke up both times pretty terribly, and it wasn't until we got home that he was finally able to relax and kinda sit and be OK," Tori reveals. "Where with Lilah, they want to keep her overnight. And that makes me a little nervous just because I feel like you just wanna get home. You don't wanna stay at the hospital. You just want to be in your own bed."

Tori says that Lilah has a follow-up appointment prior to her surgery and she plans to "ask a couple questions" about the anesthesia since there's "some heightened stuff" that can happen to people with dwarfism.

Tori and Zach -- who wed in July 2015 -- officially exited Little People, Big World after 25 seasons in April. Zach, the son of Amy and Matt Roloff, had been on the series since it began in 2006.

"We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed," Tori proclaimed in a previous episode of their Raising Heights podcast.

"I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not," Zach added.

Since leaving the show, Tori and Zach have been focusing on their three children. Most recently, Tori took to Instagram to share a picture of son Josiah's first haircut.

"Before—>After 🥹 The curls have left the chat. It was such a bitter sweet moment to see Josiah get his first haircut, but no regrets! Who knew he could get cuter! Thank you @courtneymckay123 !!! Your patience and kindness made this so fun!!! Love youuuu!," Tori captioned her post.

Of course, it didn't take very long for fans to start pointing out how much Josiah resembles Zach with his new haircut.

