Tori Spelling couldn't be happier with her blended family.

The BH90210 star opened up about her new family traditions, which included spending quality time with her husband, Dean McDermott's, ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. On Friday, Spelling posted a photo of her and Eustace together.

"Something good came out of 2019," Spelling began. "14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex's [sic] can’t be friends. Society SUCKS! I truly enjoy this new friendship I've formed with my hubby's ex @maryjoeustace. And, tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays 🎄together."

Spelling also tagged her and McDermott's five children -- Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, -- as well as McDermott’s and Eustace's 21-year-old son Jack and the Canadian actress' 14-year-old daughter Lola.

McDermott and Eustace got married in 1993 and divorced in 2006, following his affair with Spelling.

In October, Eustace opened up about making amends with her ex and becoming friends with Spelling during an episode of the podcast Daddy Issues With Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. Eustace noted that at Jack's 21st birthday dinner, Spelling really made an effort with a "whole new level of love."

"The first thing she said to me was, 'I'll sit beside you.' And she did. And it was on. It was full game on, three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations," Eustace recalled.

McDermott admitted he was nervous to reunite with his ex-wife, but Eustace was determined to make things right.

"I had made a decision before I went to the dinner that whatever had happened in the past, we'd moved beyond it, and there was no animosity, and I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack were getting on famously. They're getting on really, really great, which I love, so their relationship is super, super strong," she said. "What's the point anymore?... I just want everybody to do super, super well."

Hear more in the video below.

Mary Jo Eustace On New Relationship With Ex-Husband Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling Opens Up About Feeling 'Really Insecure' During Her Teenage Years on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife on Her Relationship With Tori Spelling, How She Dealt With Past Infidelity Reports

Tori Spelling Says She Bonded With Estranged Stepson Jack After He Came Out

Related Gallery