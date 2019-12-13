She may have played the headstrong, popular girl Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, but actress Tori Spelling revealed that she didn't always feel that way in real life.

In a touching throwback Instagram post, the 46-year-old actress shared a photo of herself in an epic pose, rocking a black mini-dress with one hand on her hip and one arm in the air, writing, "Fake it till you make it."

She added that she was "a young, really insecure teenager" who "never thought I was good enough."

Despite playing an admired character on the small screen, Spelling noted, "Off camera I didn’t feel at all beautiful or good about myself."

Though she was flaunting it in the flashback photo, Spelling explained, "perception is not always reality."

"Now, I look back at that young insecure girl and I give her HUGE props. She stepped up and went for it," she wrote. "I wish I could have off camera hugged her and told her she was good enough and was beautiful just the way she was."

Sadly the tongue-in-cheek "revival" of the hit Fox series, BH90210, was not picked up for a second season. Prior to the news breaking that the gang would not be back, Spelling opened up to ET's Leanne Aguilera about her hopes for a second season.

"The first season was just kind of showing behind the scenes and getting the group back together. I think we did a really nice job," she said at the time. "So second season would be a 50/50 blend of Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210."

