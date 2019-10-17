While BH90210 hasn't officially been picked up for a second season just yet, Tori Spelling says she's got a good idea of what fans could expect of the show returns.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Spelling on the carpet at this year's Much Love Animal Rescue's 3rd Annual Spoken Woof fundraiser gala, and the actress opened up about the current status of the show, and plans for the future.

"We're waiting to see and we're figuring it out with Fox, and hopefully there will be a season two," Spelling said. "I know the fans want it, and we really want to do it. We love working together, so hopefully."

Following the season one finale back in September, fans were freaking out that the show's future was still up in the air, and it seems that Spelling and her fellow co-stars will be ready with some interesting stories if they end up getting renewed.

"The first season was just kind of showing behind the scenes and getting the group back together. I think we did a really nice job," Spelling shared. However, with the show-within-a-show getting picked up in the universe of the series, during the finale, she said a second season would bring fans a new mix of their faux-behind-the-scenes drama and the fictional drama of the fake revival.

Or, as Spelling explained, "The second season would be like a 50/50 blend."

For those unfamiliar with the incredibly meta, somewhat confusing premise of BH90210, the series follows the cast of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 -- all playing heightened, partially fictionalized versions of themselves -- as they try to get a reboot of their old series off the ground.

It's led to a lot of questions from fans who seem to have a hard time figuring out which aspects of the series are true, and which are fabricated.

"[Fans] really want to know what's true, what's not, what story is a blend. They're all like, 'Did that [actually] happen?'" Spelling shared, adding that the complex nature of their high-concept series sometimes messed with some of the cast.

"Even some of the actors on the show will be like, 'That storyline actually happened, right?' And I'm like, 'No, we totally made that up,'" Spelling said. "It all blends together, because it's so meta."

One aspect of Spelling's real life that was satirized on the series but highly fictionalized is her marriage. On the show, the Tori Spelling character is married to a hocky player named Nate -- played by Ivan Sergei, and they share six children. In reality, Spelling has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006, and they share five children.

However, Spelling's marriage is such a high-profile part of her personal life that seeing her married to someone else on the pseudo-real series proved particularly mind-bending for some fans.

"Because we have done so many reality shows together, I think it was confusing for people," Spelling shared, referring to the pair's various docu-drama series including True Tori, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, and Tori & Dean: Storibook Weddings.

While Spelling and her co-stars wait to find out the fate of their experimental series, the actress is spending some of her free time supporting causes that are close to her heart -- causes such as Thursday's Much Love Animal Rescue's 3rd Annual Spoken Woof fundraiser.

"They are amazing, and 20 years ago, I didn't know about animal rescues. But my friend told me about Much Love and I started working with them and going to their events," Spelling explained. "All my dogs are rescue dogs now, I never went back."

Check out the video below for more on BH90210.

