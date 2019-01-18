Dean McDermott is standing up for his kids!

The actor did not hold back after Instagram trolls started criticizing his five children on his wife, Tori Spelling's, most recent family photo. On Thursday, Spelling shared a group pic with Ian Ziering and his family at a movie screening. Unfortunately, online bullies began to leave upsetting comments about the way McDermott and Spelling's kids looked.

"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!" McDermott wrote in Spelling's comments. "For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don't know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie. So I apologize we didn't get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their [sic] kids. They're messy and dirty. That's what they do."

"And what's wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding," he continued. "Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinkly little bundles of fun, laughter and love."

The father continued, writing, "As far as saying my children are overweight, well that's just mean and un-called for." He explained that they're all "going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side, who cares."

"You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement [sic] on innocent beautiful children. Shame on you all!!!! Thank you to all the people who came to our defense. You're all kind compassionate souls. Down with the haters!! Up with love!!" he concluded.

Following his post, many fans began to leave comments of support and bashing those who would leave nasty comments.

