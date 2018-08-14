Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are going strong!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her husband held hands while leaving Craig’s, a popular celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood on Monday night.

The 45-year-old actress chose a black dress which she accessorized with a gold belt and necklace for the romantic evening. She completed the look with black-and-white heels and a white clutch. Meanwhile, McDermott chose a dark-blue button-down shirt and some deconstructed jeans for the dinner date.

This night out arrives after what has been a trying 2018 for the reality star. On March 1, Spelling experienced some type of “breakdown” at her home in Woodland Hills, California. Police were called to the scene to assess the situation.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longer,” a source told ET at the time. “Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously.”

However, according to another source, Spelling treated the incident like a wake-up call that she needs to pursue a healthier lifestyle so that she can better support her family going forward.

“Tori was so caught up in the day-to-day life of caring for five children, she didn't take care of herself," the source explained. "Tori has a long road ahead, but she is finally realizing she needs to focus on her health and clean up her financial and marital problems. She loves having kids, but they have become her main focus and the stress of that with her marriage, and endless debt, left her no time for herself."

