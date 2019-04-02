Tour Lisa Vanderpump's Glamorous Las Vegas Cocktail Garden (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump is taking her expertise to Las Vegas!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and restaurateur has officially opened her new Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip -- and only ET has an exclusive look at the glamorous venue.

"We wanted to create something you felt it was very much an oasis," she told ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday. "We wanted somewhere you come and go, 'Oh wow, this feels totally out of context,' and I think that's what we managed to do. You come in here and you feel like its a rest spot where you can really relax, and [listen to] great music. It's very ambiance-driven."

The location boasts an impressive cocktail list as well as delicious bites to eat. "It's just been really a a great kind of joy to create this," Vanderpump told ET, as she and business partner Nick Alain toured us through an incredibly life-like hand-carved trees. "We wanted it to feel like there's a real authentic garden, stepping back in time in Caesars Palace. It's got a very kind of European feel to it."

Photos of the reality star and her famous family line the walls of the establishment. "I thought, there will be so many people who have watched my life, and it's been documented, and it'll be really fun to see my pictures on thew all of my journey through life," she explained, dishing on how after opening 35 restaurants and bars, this one feels more personal. "I saw Vanderpump Vegas, and I suddenly got very emotional."

Vanderpump's daughter, Pandora, worked with Caesars to craft the cocktail menu, while the RHOBH star's late brother, Mark, -- whom she often traveled to Las Vegas with -- will be honored with a special plaque and throughout the Cocktail Garden.

"Just opening TomTom and doing Vanderpump Rules and Housewives... personally for me was awful last year, but now we're kind of back on track and a lot happier," she said. "I think the pressure's off."

"It's been a lot of work because I've never really created a restaurant when I haven't lived in the same state, so going backwards and forwards and it's been challenging few months," she told Knight. Because of this, Vanderpump says fans shouldn't expect a spinoff TV series focusing on the Las Vegas venue.

Fellow RHOBH star Camille Grammer showed up to support Vanderpump's newest endeavor, but the businesswoman said she's unsure if her relationship with the other women on the show could ever be repaired following puppy-gate and other drama.

"I don't know, I've kind of you know, I stopped filming halfway through the season," Vanderpump explained. "I didn't integrate the other women after they constantly called me a liar and I felt that once somebody says, 'I swear on my children's life,' as you saw, I would never question that. I just wouldn't, so for me unless the dynamic changed radically, I don't want people in my life that question me."

"I was searching for happiness at that time in my life, and I certainly didn't find it with them," she added. "But you know what? I thank the audience. They're really really supporting me."

