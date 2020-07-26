Tove Lo Marries Charlie Twaddle In Surprise Wedding

Tove Lo is a married woman! The Swedish pop star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal she had tied the knot with Charlie Twaddle.

The couple looked adorably surprised in the sweet pic, in which they proudly displayed their wedding bands for the camera.

Just a glimpse of Lo's wedding gown was shown in the snap, while fans also got a bit of a view of Twaddle's ensemble -- a powder blue suit. Both Lo and Twaddle let their brunette locks down for the ceremony. "Oops! @seetwaddle," Lo captioned the post.

Lo then shared more snaps from the special day on her Instagram account on Monday. The slideshow included three portraits of the newlyweds, including one showing them posing against a giant heart made from red balloons. The snaps gave fans a better look at Lo's gown, which featured billowing big sleeves and flowing lacy material.

"WHAT!? I’m a wifey!!!" she captioned the post. "I never thought I would get married but then I met you Charlie ❤️ Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been. You’re my person. Jag älskar dig!!!."

In June, Lo called Twaddle "the love of my life" in a sweet birthday post.

And last year, she celebrated his birthday with a touching note about how he's her "person."

“No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together," she shared. "I love your massive head and your big smile, and you’re the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy 😁). You’re my person. Jag älskar dig Charlie I hope you have the best birthday!!.. though I’m sitting next to you waiting on a delayed flight lol ❤️."

