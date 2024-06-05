Brace yourselves for another twisted game of deception and distrust! The Traitors is back for its third season, hosted once again by Alan Cumming at a remote Scottish castle.

This season boasts one of the most star-studded casts yet, filled with ultra-competitive reality TV personalities ready to play the game. The lineup includes Survivor legends Rob Mariano, Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins and Tony Vlachos; Big Brother alums Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes; and Bachelorette fan-favorite Gabby Windey.

They'll be joined by a slew of other familiar faces, including actor Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Ciara Miller, The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, RuPaul's Drag Race icon Bob the Drag Queen, wrestler Nikki Garcia and British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Rounding out the cast are Bravo-lebrities Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York, Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Tom Sandoval, fresh off the Scandoval drama on Vanderpump Rules.

Based on the hit Dutch series, the high-stakes reality competition follows a simple but devious premise: 21 contestants gather to complete challenges and earn a potential $250,000 cash prize. However, some are secretly designated as "the Traitors," with a mission to steal the entire prize fund by stealthily eliminating their opponents, dubbed "the Faithful."

As the Traitors covertly "murder" the Faithful under cover of darkness, the remaining players must uncover the Traitors' identities and banish them before it's too late. If the Faithful successfully root out the Traitors, they'll share the prize. But if even one Traitor makes it to the end, they claim the entire cash prize.

With a cast this stacked and cut-throat, viewers can expect no shortage of shocking blindsides, tense interrogations, and epic showdowns between the Faithful and the Traitors. Who will prove themselves the masters of manipulation? Tune in to find out when The Traitors returns for its third suspenseful season.

Watch the trailer for season 3 of The Traitors below.

