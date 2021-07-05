Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were back at Disneyland over the holiday weekend. The loved-up couple took their kids to the Happiest Place on Earth for the Fourth of July, where they enjoyed the theme park's fireworks show and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge exhibit. Both Barker and Kardashian shared snaps from their magical day on their Instagram stories, including a photo of Barker cutely kissing the Poosh founder's head as they posed alongside a slew of Star Wars stormtroopers. Barker's, son, Landon, 17 and daughter, Alabama, 15, were also seen in the photo alongside Kardashian's youngest son, Reign, 6.

Kardashian shared a photo of the couple's matching Converse sneakers, while they both shared photos and videos from Disneyland's epic fireworks display Sunday night.

The couple are big fans of the theme park, most recently taking their family to Disneyland in May, where they were snapped by photographers with all of their kids in tow.

All three of Kardashian's kids with ex Scott Disick -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign -- came along for the outing, as did Barker's children with ex Shanna Moakler -- Landon, Alabama and Moakler's oldest child, 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes moments from their May trip to the theme park, including several shots of her and the Blink-182 drummer holding hands as they made their way through the park.

