Kourtney Kardashian Sits on Travis Barker's Lap in Steamy New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't shy about hiding their love.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a handful of PDA-filled photos of herself with the Blink-182 drummer. In the steamy snaps, Kardashian wears a black mini dress while sitting on her boyfriend's lap. Barker matches his lady love in an all-black ensemble and beanie.
In the slideshow, the two hold hands, with Kourtney also showing off her diamond-encrusted fangs. Barker left three skull emojis in the comments section, as well as reposted Kardashian's photos on his Instagram Story.
In another post, Kardashian poses solo and shows off her silky dress, captioning the photos, "who is she." Barker replied, "My vampire."
The couple can't seem to get enough of one another, and Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, approves. Earlier this month, in an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, the family matriarch called their romance, "the best."
"Isn't it great?" she shared with Ryan Seacrest and the iHeartRadio team. "I know, it's the best."
As for Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, he got candid about the relationship during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain, joking with the family that he sometimes wants to "kill" Kardashian's suitors. However, Disick did give his blessing to her and Barker.
"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what," he shared. "So I do give her a blessing to be happy."
For more on Kardashian and Barker, see below.
