Travis Barker Posts PDA Pic With Kourtney Kardashian, Says 'I Would Die 4 U'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Planning 'Intimate and Spe…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
When it comes to morbid confessions of love, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the best at it. After declaring "I want your skull" during a trip to Disneyland back in October, Travis took things a step further over the weekend.
Sharing a snap of himself passionately kissing his fiancée, Travis captioned the post, "I Would Die 4 U."
Naturally, Kourtney returned the affection, commenting on the post, "You, I would die for you."
Kourtney also shared blurry late-night photos of herself behind the wheel with Travis in the passenger seat, captioning the images, "Daddy had a Buick and Mama loved to ride."
The pair first got together romantically in January 2021 and got engaged last October, but they've been friends and neighbors for years.
Showing some of their shared history, Kourtney posted two throwback pics from June 2018 of herself seemingly backstage at a concert that featured Travis in the background.
The Blink-182 drummer commented on the pics, "Soulmates 🧡."
A source recently told ET that the couple is planning their "intimate and special" wedding.
"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source said. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Planning 'Intimate' Wedding
Travis Barker Shares His 'Favorite Tattoo' Which Is Linked to Kourtney
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Have Romantic Trip to Disneyland