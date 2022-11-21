Travis Barker is no stranger to reality TV. The 47-year-old drummer even had his own series, Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons back in 2005. These days, he's a regular on Hulu's reality series The Kardashians while by his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian's, side.

Travis was featured both in season 1 and 2, where the couple's since-postponed IVF journey was documented as they attempted to conceive a child together.

In a new GQ profile, the interviewer notes that some people might not be comfortable sharing the more intimate details of the IVF process.

"I don’t give a f**k," Travis replies. "I don’t care if I’m c***ing in a cup, or whatever. It’s real life. And if any of that can help people — seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that."

The couple has also shared their love story, including Travis' 2021 beachside proposal, on the reality show. He says Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, requested they film the moment for the show, which Travis agreed to on one condition.

"I can’t see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera," he notes, saying the footage was captured on GoPros, which were hidden in the foliage.

Though Barker is fine with participating in his new family's series, the same can't be said for his time on Meet the Barkers, which he filmed alongside his now-ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"There were cameras placed throughout my house. There were people living at my house," he recalls of filming the series. "It was insane, y’know. And it wasn’t really for me, at that level — it was too much."

As for The Kardashians, Barker said, "The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I’m only around for some of it. She’ll be like, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re filming today,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, cool' — it doesn’t change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?"

New episodes of the The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

