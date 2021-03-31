Alabama Barker might be getting some makeup tutorial tips from the famous family of her dad's new girlfriend. The 15-year-old daughter of drummer Travis Barker enlisted Travis for her latest Instagram video, using different shades of KVD Beauty makeup to cover up his face tattoos.

Once Alabama finds the right shade, she covers up the word "Blessed" on his left cheek.

"What's your favorite tattoo?" she asks her dad.

"Probably the one you just covered," he says, laughing.

The adorable duo couldn't stop laughing after Alabama accidentally calls another one of her dad's tattoos a "handkerchief" when it's actually an anchor.

The Blink-182 drummer, who shares Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has lots of tattoos all over his body. His most recent addition appears on his right thigh and reads "You're so cool," a line from the 1993 film True Romance.

In his personal life, Travis has gone public with his romance with Kourtney Kardashian. Earlier this month, he opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about what makes their relationship work.

"I would date girls who didn't have kids and I find it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' and now, I'm spending time with a woman who's, like, a great mom, who's, like, a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural," Travis said of Kourtney.

