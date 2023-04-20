Travis Barker's 17-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Shares Clip of Herself Rapping -- and It's Pretty Good
Alabama Barker is charting out a musical path all her own. The 17-year-old daughter of drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler recently shared her new rap track, "Dime in the Rough," on TikTok.
After receiving a negative response to the track, Alabama posted it a second time, telling one commenter, "I don’t care what people think that have no motivation and [are] talentless."
"Y’all are just hating cause she has a famous dad but this actually good 🤣🤣," another commenter wrote. Alabama replied, "I swear."
Another fan commented, "Having money doesn’t automatically equal a successful career in music. She has to work for it still, keep it up girl ❤️stop responding to haters."
"Right, thank u," Alabama replied.
@alabamabarker
Make it as in music dont start with that bs again, anyways heres this.♬ original sound - Alabama barker
This isn't the first time Alabama has recorded music. She first released the pop track, "Our House," back when she was 11. Her older brother, Landon Barker, has also released music of his own.
For more on Alabama's early music career, watch the clip below.
