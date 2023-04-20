Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian for Posting 'More of My Kids Than Her Own'
Watch Reign Disick Steal the Spotlight During Kourtney Kardashia…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
Bridget Fonda Explains Why She'll Never Return to Acting in Rare…
Clay Aiken Makes Surprise Confession to Ruben Studdard About ‘Am…
Kelly Ripa Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Day Two of 'Live' Wit…
'Survivor' Contestant Keith Nale Dies at 62 (Exclusive)
'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delayed 16 Hours and Netflix Hasn't…
Moonbin, K-Pop Singer and Member of Group ASTRO, Dead at 25
Ariana Madix Cozies Up to New Man at Coachella Following Tom San…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Joke About Putting 'VPR' to…
Billy Gardell Opens Up About Delaying Gastric Bypass Surgery Twi…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Royal Family Still Feels 'Lack of Trust' With Prince Harry Befor…
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Celebrities React | ET's The Download
Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked' (Raw Video)
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Shanna Moakler is once again calling out her ex, Travis Barker's, wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler, 48, who shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker, dissed the 44-year-old reality star in the comments of a recent Instagram post.
A fan remarked on a recent selfie of Moakler, writing, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness." Moakler replied to the comment, writing, "She post[s] more of my kids then her own, lol."
Kardashian is mom to son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in multiple ceremonies last year. The PDA-happy couple recently documented their nuptials for the Hulu wedding special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.
Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and appeared on the reality series, Meet the Barkers. In addition to Landon and Alabama, Barker considers Moakler's daughter, Atiana, whom she had with Oscar De La Hoya, to be his own as well. All three kids attended the couple's wedding in Positano, Italy.
At the time of their nuptials in Italy, Moakler issue a statement to ET, saying, "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."
In February 2022, Moakler claimed in a statement to ET that she had no resentment toward her ex and his new love, noting, "I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not."
RELATED CONTENT:
Shanna Moakler's Praying For Ex Travis Barker Amid His Hospitalization
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to His & Kourtney's Wedding
'CBB's Shanna Moakler on Claim She's 'Obsessed' With Travis & Kourtney