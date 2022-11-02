Travis Barker's French Bulldog Blue Died -- See the Heartfelt Tribute

Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of their beloved dog. The drummer and his daughter, Alabama, paid tribute to their late French bulldog on Wednesday.

Travis took to his Instagram stories to share a few snapshots of his precious pup, including a sweet pic of his cute face -- alongside a broken heart emoji -- as well as a sweet message for the beloved pet.

"I'll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something," Travis captioned a photo of Blue. "I love you 4ever boy."

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis also shared a heartbreaking photo of himself sitting on his couch, cradling Blue in his arms, as a goodbye to his sweet puppy.

Travis Barker/Instagram

Meanwhile, Alabama shared her own tribute to the longtime family pet, who she credited with helping her get through some challenging times in her life.

"I love you Blue, you will never understand how much you helped me. On my darkest days, you slept next to me," she wrote. "The way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody. I'll never forget you my baby."

"I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven," she added. "Until we meet again my love."

Alabama Barker/Instagram

