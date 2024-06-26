Travis Kelce is weighing in on Bill Belichick's love life.

On the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, which the duo recorded from London, the Kelces compared NFL stars to Revolutionary War figures. That conversation led into some brief comments about 72-year-old Bill's relationship with Jordon Hudson, a 23-year-old cheerleader.

When they got to Benjamin Franklin, both brothers agreed that his NFL match would be a coach, and someone who is "a schemer." While Jason tossed out San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as an option, Travis was quick to disagree.

"I feel like it's got to be one of the greatest all-time winning [coaches]," Travis said, before revealing that, to him, that came down to his Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, and New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick.

"I'm not getting a Belichick from Benny," Jason said.

However, Travis insisted that "Belichick's a smooth operator," before trailing off with a laugh as he said, "His girlfriend's ..."

"Let's not go there, please," Jason interrupted. "Jesus Christ."

Travis got one more comment in, saying of Bill, "He's killing it."

Prior to his relationship with Jordon, Bill dated Linda Holliday for 16 years. Multiple outlets reported that the pair called it quits last September, before beginning his romance with the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader.

TMZ reported that Bill and Jordon met on a flight in 2021, but noted that things didn't turn romantic until he and Linda called it quits. The same outlet now claims that Jordon has moved into Bill's home.

Travis isn't the first NFL personality to speak out about Bill's romance. Rob Gronkowski noted on Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast that his former coach's girlfriend is young and "good looking." The retired NFL tight end went on to recall that, when they played under Bill, he had a "trifecta" of things to avoid: alcohol, a**holes, and girls.

"Now he's all caught up with the girls," Rob said.

Bill Belichick speaks at a press conference. - John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Someone who also has a girl on the brain is Travis, who recently made headlines for his attendance at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. During the high-profile outing, Travis met royalty and appeared onstage with the singer. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about his experience in London.

