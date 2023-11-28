Kayla Nicole is expressing her appreciation for Jalen Hurts. On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback stepped out to attend an NBA game, and the league showed off the famous attendee by posting a video of him on X.

Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reposted the NBA's video, which was taken at the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The home team beat the Lakers 138 to 94.

"Fly Eagles fly," Nicole wrote alongside the clip.

After comments poured in about Nicole supporting her ex's NFL rival -- especially in the wake of the Eagles' recent victory over the Chiefs -- she doubled down, tweeting, "Y'all have eyes too. 😂"

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off between 2017 and 2022. After Kelce moved on to a new relationship with Taylor Swift, Nicole released an open letter about the "embarrassment" and "backlash" that's come her way.

Shortly thereafter, Nicole opened up about going to therapy following a "major breakup, major life change."

"It's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit," she told People. "You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it's not going to feel good."

As for Kelce and Swift's romance, Us Weekly reported that the pop star, who recently wrapped the 2023 dates of her Eras Tour, has touched down in Kansas City to spend time with her beau.

A source recently told ET that "the couple is planning to spend more time together" throughout December and January.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

