Travis Scott Pokes Fun at Kylie Jenner's 'Mommy Photos'

Travis Scott has no problem trolling his baby mama, Kylie Jenner! The 28-year-old rapper is enjoying the holiday season with his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and decided to give her makeup mogul mommy a hard time.

Earlier this week, Scott posted a sweet photo of himself with little Stormi grinning on his shoulders in the night onto his Instagram Stories.

"Can't wait for holidays," he captioned the pic. "UR Mommy photos be blurry."

Scott and Jenner have been spending lots of time together recently. In October the Kylie Cosmetics star shared a sexy at-home photo shoot with her man.

Later that month, Jenner skipped her sister Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday getaway trip due to work commitments. She and Scott also enjoyed a fun weekend trip together with Stormi while her family was abroad.

Earlier this month, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan had some fun with Scott when they included the rapper on an infamous FaceTime call with momager Kris Jenner and all of the sisters.

At the time, Scott answered the phone "What's going on?" before seeing the stone-faced family and shouting, "Bye!"

