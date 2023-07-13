Treat Williams' 24-year-old daughter paid homage to her late father one month after the actor died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

Ellie Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday and remembered the Hair and Everwood star as a devoted father who gave her "the best life imaginable." She shared a sweet throwback photo of her as a child pretend shaving her father, whose face is covered with shaving cream.

Ellie also took to her Instagram Stories and shared more photos, including her older brother, Gill, holding her as a baby and visiting her father onstage when he was on Broadway. She remembered him as her "king" while also expressing the grief she's still trying to process.

"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now. I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call," she explained in her caption. "It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time. This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father."

She went on to say she loved her dad "more than words could ever describe." She also expressed immense gratitude for having given her "the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."

She signed off, "Ellie Belly ❤️."

Just a few weeks ago, Williams' widow, Pam Van Sant, honored the actor on what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary. She posted a series of throwback photos, including one showing the couple smiling on their wedding day.

Following his death, Ellie also mourned her late father.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

Williams died on June 12 when his motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV collided in Vermont. A witness told ET he heard tires screeching and then a loud crash, before adding that he saw Williams "flying over the hood of the car and then" landing on the ground.

Family and close friends paid their last respects at a private funeral last month.

