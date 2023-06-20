Treat Williams got a send-off from his family and friends on Monday. ET has learned that the actor's loved ones "honored his memory during an intimate funeral" in Vermont.

"It happened last night. It was beautiful and filled with love," Barry McPherson, Treat Williams’ agent of 15 years, tells ET.

Williams died on June 12 after a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 30 in Dorset. He was 71. The crash happened around 5 p.m. ET and involved Williams' motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning left into a parking lot and didn’t see the actor's motorcycle.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," Vermont State Police said during a virtual press conference last week.

The actor is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988, and their two adult children, Gill and Ellie.

Williams had more than 120 acting credits to his name, with a decades-long career that began in 1975 with the film Deadly Hero. He reached a career-high with a starring role in Hair, playing George Berger in the film, which was based on the hit Broadway musical. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination -- his first -- for New Star of the Year.

He would go on to star in several films and television shows, including the WB drama Everwood, where he played Dr. Andrew Brown. Williams' list of credits also includes Steven Spielberg's 1941, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores.

After news of Williams' tragic death was released, co-stars, fellow actors and fans alike flooded social media, sharing tributes to the beloved actor.

