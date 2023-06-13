As the world mourns the sudden death of Hair and Everwood actor Treat Williams, new details of his fatal motorcycle accident are surfacing.

Williams, 71, died Monday at Albany Medical Center in New York after being airlifted away in a helicopter from the collision in Vermont, according to Vermont State Police Department PIO Adam Silverman and Lt. Steve Coote, who held a virtual press conference covering the incident.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near the southwestern Vermont town of Dorset. The accident involved Williams' motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning left into a parking lot and didn’t see the motorcycle. The driver had his turn signal on, according to police.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” Vermont State Police said.

Williams was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Authorities are waiting on further details of Williams' condition before his death from medical examiners.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing, but the driver was not detained by authorities and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the accident.

Barry McPherson, Treat Williams’ agent of 15 years, tells ET, “Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

"He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors,” McPherson said.

Williams had more than 120 credits to his name, with a decades-long career that began back in 1975 with his debut film, Deadly Hero.

Williams reached a career-high with a starring role in Hair, playing George Berger in the film, which was based on the hit Broadway musical. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination -- his first -- for New Star of the Year.

He would go on to star in several films and television shows, including the WB drama Everwood, where he played Dr. Andrew Brown.

Williams' list of credits also includes Steven Spielberg's 1941, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and the Hallmark Channel series, Chesapeake Shores.

After news of Williams' tragic death was released, co-stars, fellow actors and fans alike flooded social media, sharing tributes to the beloved actor.

RELATED CONTENT:

Torrey DeVitto on Hallmark Greek Romance and Her 'Chicago Med' Return

Hallmark's 'Aurora Teagarden': Skyler Samuels on New Take for Prequel

Torrey DeVitto Gets a Sweet Surprise in Hallmark's 'Love's Greek to Me' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Treat Williams Dead at 71: Kim Cattrall, Emily VanCamp Pay Tribute

Treat Williams, 'Everwood' Actor, Dead at 71 After Motorcycle Accident