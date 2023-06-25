Treat Williams’ Widow Pam Celebrates Their 35th Wedding Anniversary
Treat Williams' wife, Pam Van Sant, remembered the love of her life on their wedding anniversary.
On Sunday, Sant took to the late actor's Instagram Story and shared a series of throwback pictures in honor of their 35th wedding anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary Honey! 35 years," she wrote over a picture of her and Williams smiling on their wedding day. Sant's post also included throwback pictures of her and the Hair actor from their first anniversary in Bali.
Sant also shared a few recent moments, including her and Williams smiling in the snow, and posing with their little pup.
Williams and Sant tied the knot in 1988. Together, they are parents of adult children, Gill and Ellie.
Following his death, Ellie took to her personal Instagram to mourn her late father.
"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie wrote over a throwback photo of the Everwood actor. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."
The Hallmark movie star died on June 12, following a motorcycle accident. He was 71. Last week, ET confirmed that the actor's loved ones "honored his memory during an intimate funeral" in Vermont.
"It happened last night. It was beautiful and filled with love," Barry McPherson, Treat Williams’ agent of 15 years, told ET.
