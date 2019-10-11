Trista Sutter has nothing but love for Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bristowe recently criticized Fleiss, calling him a "piece of s**t" and claiming that he "hates women" and blocked her from being on Dancing With the Stars during an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser on her Talkhouse Podcast. At the time, Fleiss responded on Twitter, telling Bristowe that she had his "total support" if she wanted to be on the dance show.

ET's Brice Sander was with the original Bachelorette and her husband, Ryan Sutter, at the 100th episode celebration for WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp in Los Angeles on Thursday, where Trista and Ryan shared their opinion on Bristowe's comments.

"She probably has a personal reason for saying that and that's probably fine," Ryan began.

"Mike and I are close, and we have a lot of history," Trista admitted. "We haven't always been close. We've had our moments, but it goes way back with us, you know? I walked through those doors at Next Entertainment and it was before The Bachelor had even started, before all of this, and so I have such respect for him because we have such massive history."

"But, I also adore Kaitlyn," she added. "She's one of my closest friends from The Bachelorette. So I don't know what's going on. I love both of them and it hurts me that there's any kind of discourse."

As for Bristowe's claims about her participation in DWTS, Trista added, "I think the Dancing With the Stars thing, it's all about timing and sometimes it didn't work, and I cannot say whether or not anything happened with Fleiss blocking her from Dancing With the Stars."

"I can't speak to that," she continued. "All I can say is I think she would have rocked it [laughs] and should have been on the show. Maybe she can in the future?"

Meanwhile, as the OG Bachelorette, Trista also shared her thoughts on the state of Bachelor Nation and whether the series should still end in a proposal.

"I have never thought that it needed to end in a proposal," she shared. "I think that however you feel at the end of the show, go with it. There's no requirement. It's not like they say you have to get engaged."

"We felt that it was appropriate to get engaged and that was our personal journey," she said of her and Ryan. "But to say that it's expected for everybody, I don't think that's fair. I think in today's day and age, you need to listen to where people are in their own personal relationships and if that means engagement, fantastic. If it means marriage on the spot, fantastic. If it means let's go date and figure this out, fantastic!"

ET also caught up with Bachelor Nation's Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum, who also shared their opinion on whether the show should do away with the proposal.

Watch below to hear what they said.

