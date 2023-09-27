True Detective fans, let the countdown begin! The newest version of the beloved franchise, True Detective: Night Country, will premiere Jan. 14, Max announced on Wednesday.

Per the release, the six-episode series will follow Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they "confront the darkness they carry in themselves" while searching for eight missing men at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

The award-winning cast features Foster and Reis alongside Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes, with guest star appearances from Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.

Mexican filmmaker Issa López serves as writer, director and executive producer on the upcoming series, with Foster also executive producing.

Max released their second trailer for the show this week, following a first glimpse released in April. In the haunting new promo, Reis asks her co-worker, "Don't you ever get this feeling that sometimes you just want to disappear?"

"This is Alaska," Foster says. "Nobody ever really leaves."

The trailer also hints at tension between the two detectives. "I thought they hated each other," one fellow detective observes, and Reis later appears to ask Foster, "Tell me why you withheld information from a murder investigation!"

The chilling trailer ends with an especially creepy shot of Foster and Reis walking together through a tunnel of ice, and viewers get a glimpse of what appears to be a hand stuck on the other side of the frozen wall.

True Detective: Night Country premieres Jan. 14 on Max.

RELATED CONTENT: