The Try Guys resumed their podcast following a one-week hiatus, and shared more info about the events that led to the firing of Ned Fulmer following his admission to a consensual affair in the workplace with one of their producers.

Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang appeared in the latest episode dubbed "ok, let's talk about it" of their The TryPod podcast and opened up about Fulmer's betrayal. The group also shed more light on when exactly Fulmer was fired from the group. His ouster was announced by the group on Sept. 27 and it was confirmed by Fulmer himself, too, but the group revealed Fulmer had actually been fired well before the news came to light.

During their hour-long conversation, producer Miles Bonsignore asked the group if their response to Fulmer might have been different had it not become a public spectacle.

"No," Habersberger definitively said. "It betrayed our trust. It was a workplace violation. It would mean to all the people in our office who knew what they knew, that we were not true to everything we say we are and our values. Very simply, he would have been removed. It would not have been this public spectacle. We probably would have tried to avoid that for the sake of the people involved."

The group revealed that they knew about Fulmer's workplace affair in early September. It explains why the group's official statement on Sept. 27 revealed that they didn't see a path forward with Fulmer following a "thorough internal review." On that very same day and within the same time frame, Fulmer addressed the firing head-on, admitting to the "consensual workplace relationship" and that "the only thing that matters right now" is his marriage of 10 years and his children. Fulmer's wife, Ariel, also released a statement shortly after thanking those who reached out with support.

"The fact that it was a transgression that was enacted publicly added a level of complication to this, where we knew that there was this stick of dynamite with an uncertain fuse," Kornfeld explained on the podcast. "We knew that at any moment this could and would come out."

What's more, the firing process proved complicated because the group said they adhered to all the proper protocols.

"We just learned a lot about how difficult it is to navigate things like this at all, let alone properly," Habersberger explained. "It's really challenging. There's a lot of people to consider. There's a lot of legal issues to consider."

Kornfeld agreed, while adding that it was a very delicate process.

The Try Guys Part Ways With Ned Fulmer After Workplace Affair This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. The Try Guys Part Ways With Ned Fulmer After Workplace Affair

"And knowing that if we had any missteps whatsoever, we would be putting ourselves at risk," he said. "We didn't want to leave ourselves open to lawsuits if we were 'unjustly removing him,' or what have you. We just needed to make sure that we were doing things right -- not saying the wrong thing, not doing something too early, making sure that we had really gone through this internal review before we took permanent action. There's a right way and a rushed way, and we wanted to make sure we were doing it the right way."

The trio had previously explained that they were alerted by multiple fans on Labor Day weekend that "they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior." They said they reached out to that employee and Fulmer confirmed the reports, which proved shocking to them.

"We had no idea this was going on," Kornfeld said. "All of that information was just shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week."

For his part, Fulmer has seemed unfazed by the controversy, as he was seen stepping out with Ariel the day after his ouster.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ned Fulmer Seemingly Unfazed in First Spotting Since Try Guys Exit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

The Try Guys Speak Out About Ned Fulmer's Workplace Affair Scandal

Try Guys' Ned Fulmer & Wife Ariel Seen Together Amid Affair Scandal

Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Workplace Affair, Group Speaks Out