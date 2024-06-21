TV Premiere Dates 2024: Every Show Coming in June and July

With the era of peak TV showing no signs of slowing down in 2024, ET has put together a comprehensive list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series -- both new and returning -- across broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms.

Broken down by month, the extensive look at what is on the horizon offers viewers the chance to stay on top of the returns of prestige series like The Bear and House of the Dragon, must-watch reality shows like The Bachelorette and Big Brother, fan favorites like The Boys, Cobra Kai and The Umbrella Academy and sci-fi streaming series like The Acolyte and the new season of Doctor Who. Plus, the Summer Olympic Games will provide some impressive sports viewing live from Paris!

As always, the guide will be continuously updated throughout the year as more premiere dates are announced, so keep this handy -- and start marking your calendars for what to watch throughout the rest of 2024.

JUNE

June 1

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson — Limited Docuseries (Lifetime)

June 2

Mayor of Kingstown — Season 3 (Paramount+)

The Real Housewives of Dubai — Season 2 (Bravo)

June 3

American Ninja Warrior — Season 16 (NBC)

June 4

The Acolyte — Season 1 (Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire — Limited Series (Disney+)

Clipped — Limited Docuseries (FX)

June 6

Sweet Tooth — Season 3 (Netflix)

Criminal Minds: Evolution — Season 2 (Paramount+)

June 7

51st Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS/Paramount+)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld — Season 1 (Hulu)

Power Book II: Ghost — Season 4, Part 1 (Starz)

June 11

Love Island USA — Season 6 (Peacock)

Deadliest Catch — Season 20 (Discovery)

June 12

Presumed Innocent — Limited Series (Apple TV+)

June 13

Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)

The Boys — Season 4 (Prime Video)

June 16

77th Tony Awards (CBS/Paramount+)

House of the Dragon — Season 2 (HBO)

Hotel Cocaine — Season 1 (MGM+)

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun — limited docuseries (Max)

Shoresy — Season 3 (Hulu)

June 23

Orphan Black: Echoes — Season 1 (AMC)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines — Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Land of Women — Season 1 (Apple TV+)



June 27

The Bear — Season 3 (FX)

That ’90s Show — Season 2, Part 1 (Fox)

June 28

The Mole — Season 2 (Netflix)

JULY

July 1

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — Season 6 (TLC)

The Wall — Season 5B (NBC)

July 2

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants — limited docuseries (HBO)

July 8

The Bachelorette — Season 21 (ABC)

All American: Homecoming — Season 3 (The CW)

July 9

Celebrity Family Feud — Season 11 (ABC)

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken — limited docuseries (Paramount+)

July 10

Claim to Fame — Season 3 (ABC)

Receiver — limited docuseries (Netflix)

In The Arena: Serena Williams — limited docuseries (ESPN+)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — Season 15 (Bravo)

Sunny — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

July 11

2024 ESPYs (ABC)

Vikings: Valhalla — Season 3 (Netflix)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Christina on the Coast — Season 5 (HGTV)

July 12

The Serpent Queen — Season 2 (Starz)

July 16

Judge Steve Harvey — Season 2B (ABC)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life — Season 12 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville — Season 6 (TLC)

July 17

Big Brother — Season 26 (CBS)

UnPrisoned — Season 2 (Hulu)

July 18

Cobra Kai — Season 6A (Netflix)

Those About to Die — Season 1 (Peacock)

July 19

Lady in the Lake — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

July 21

Snowpiercer — Season 4 (AMC)

July 26

Olympic Games Paris 2024 — Opening Ceremony (NBC/Peacock)

Elite — Season 8 (Netflix)

AUGUST

August 1

Miss Teen USA Pageant (The CW)

Unstable — Season 2 (Netflix)

August 4

Miss USA Pageant (The CW)

August 6

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears — Season 21 (HBO)

August 8

The Umbrella Academy — Season 4 (Netflix)

August 15

Emily in Paris — Season 4, Part 1(Netflix)

Bel-Air — Season 3 (Peacock)

August 22

Reasonable Doubt — Season 2 (Hulu)

August 23

Pachinko — Season 2 (Apple TV+)

August 27

Only Murders in the Building — Season 4 (Hulu)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 6

Power Book II: Ghost — Season 4, Part 2 (Starz)

Sept. 12

Emily in Paris — Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

Sept. 18

Agatha All Along — Season 1 (Disney+)

Sept. 26

2024 People’s Choice Country Awards — 8 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sept. 29

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol — Season 2 (AMC)

OCTOBER

Oct. 3

Heartstopper — Season 3 (Netflix)

Oct. 24

That '90s Show — Season 2, Part 1 (Fox)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 10

Yellowstone — Season 5B (Paramount Network)

Nov. 22

Outlander — Season 7B (Starz)

Nov. 28

Cobra Kai — Season 6B (Netflix)

TBD

Arcane: League of Legends — Season 2 (Netflix)

DECEMBER

Dec, 3

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North — Season 4 (HBO)

TBD

Charlotte’s Web (Max)

