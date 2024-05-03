TV Premiere Dates 2024: Every Show Coming in May

With the era of peak TV showing no signs of slowing down in 2024, ET has put together a comprehensive list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series -- both new and returning -- across broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms.

Broken down by month, the extensive look at what is on the horizon offers viewers the chance to stay on top of the returns of prestige series like The Bear, Bridgerton and House of the Dragon, fan favorites like The Boys and The Umbrella Academy and sci-fi streaming series like Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and the new season of Doctor Who.

As always, the guide will be continuously updated throughout the year as more premiere dates are announced, so keep this handy -- and start marking your calendars for what to watch throughout the rest of 2024.

MAY

May 1

Acapulco — Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Shardlake — Season 1 (Hulu)

May 2

Hacks — Season 3 (Max)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz — Limited Series (Peacock)

A Man in Full — Limited Series (Netflix)

May 8

Dark Matter — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Reginald the Vampire — Season 2 (Syfy)

May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — Season 2 (Max)

Bodkin — Season 1 (Netflix)

May 10

Doctor Who — Season 1 (Disney+)

May 12

Interview With the Vampire — Season 2 (AMC+)

May 15

Blood of Zeus — Season 2 (Netflix)

May 16

Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 1 (Netflix)

Outer Range — Season 2 (Prime Video)

May 17

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Season 9 (Paramount+)

May 23

Evil — Season 4 (Paramount+)

JUNE

June 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire — Limited Series (Disney+)

June 6

Sweet Tooth — Season 3 (Netflix)

June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld — Season 1 (Hulu)

June 13

Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)

The Boys — Season 4 (Prime Video)

June 16

77th Tony Awards (CBS/Paramount+)

House of the Dragon — Season 2 (HBO)

Hotel Cocaine — Season 1 (MGM+)

June 23

Orphan Black: Echoes — Season 1 (AMC)

TBD

The Bear — Season 3 (FX on Hulu)

JULY

July 18

Those About to Die — Season 1 (Peacock)

July 26

Olympic Games Paris 2024 — Opening Ceremony (NBC/Peacock)

AUGUST

August 8

The Umbrella Academy — Season 4 (Netflix)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 26

2024 People’s Choice Country Awards — 8 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

TBD

Arcane: League of Legends — Season 2 (Netflix)

DECEMBER

TBD

Charlotte’s Web (Max)

