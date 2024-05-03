TV Premiere Dates 2024: Every Show Coming in May

See ET's guide for all the premiere dates of major series on broadcast, cable and streaming.
With the era of peak TV showing no signs of slowing down in 2024, ET has put together a comprehensive list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series -- both new and returning -- across broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms.
Broken down by month, the extensive look at what is on the horizon offers viewers the chance to stay on top of the returns of prestige series like The Bear, Bridgerton and House of the Dragon, fan favorites like The Boys and The Umbrella Academy and sci-fi streaming series like Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and the new season of Doctor Who.
As always, the guide will be continuously updated throughout the year as more premiere dates are announced, so keep this handy -- and start marking your calendars for what to watch throughout the rest of 2024.
MAY
May 1
Acapulco — Season 3 (Apple TV+)
Shardlake — Season 1 (Hulu)
May 2
Hacks — Season 3 (Max)
The Tattooist of Auschwitz — Limited Series (Peacock)
A Man in Full — Limited Series (Netflix)
May 8
Dark Matter — Season 1 (Apple TV+)
Reginald the Vampire — Season 2 (Syfy)
May 9
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — Season 2 (Max)
Bodkin — Season 1 (Netflix)
May 10
Doctor Who — Season 1 (Disney+)
May 12
Interview With the Vampire — Season 2 (AMC+)
May 15
Blood of Zeus — Season 2 (Netflix)
May 16
Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 1 (Netflix)
Outer Range — Season 2 (Prime Video)
May 17
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Season 9 (Paramount+)
May 23
Evil — Season 4 (Paramount+)
JUNE
June 4
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire — Limited Series (Disney+)
June 6
Sweet Tooth — Season 3 (Netflix)
June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld — Season 1 (Hulu)
June 13
Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)
The Boys — Season 4 (Prime Video)
June 16
77th Tony Awards (CBS/Paramount+)
House of the Dragon — Season 2 (HBO)
Hotel Cocaine — Season 1 (MGM+)
June 23
Orphan Black: Echoes — Season 1 (AMC)
TBD
The Bear — Season 3 (FX on Hulu)
JULY
July 18
Those About to Die — Season 1 (Peacock)
July 26
Olympic Games Paris 2024 — Opening Ceremony (NBC/Peacock)
AUGUST
August 8
The Umbrella Academy — Season 4 (Netflix)
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 26
2024 People’s Choice Country Awards — 8 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
TBD
Arcane: League of Legends — Season 2 (Netflix)
DECEMBER
TBD
Charlotte’s Web (Max)
