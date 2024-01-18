With the era of peak TV showing no signs of slowing down in 2024, ET has put together a comprehensive list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series -- both new and returning -- across broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms.

Broken down by month, the extensive look at what is on the horizon offers viewers the chance to stay on top of the returns of beloved comedies like Abbott Elementary and The Conners, crime dramas like NBC's Chicago and Law & Order franchises, reality standouts like Survivor, The Voice and The Bachelor, and streaming favorites like Bridgerton and Queer Eye.

As always, the guide will be continuously updated throughout the year as more premiere dates are announced, so keep this handy -- and start marking your calendars for what to watch throughout the rest of 2024.

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Wild Cards — Season 1 (The CW)

Chicago Med — Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago Fire — Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago P.D. — Season 11 (NBC)

Family Law — Season 3 (The CW)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Double Cross — Season 6 (ALLBLK)

Law & Order — Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU — Season 25 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 4 (NBC)

Botched — Season 9 (E!)

Friday, Jan. 19

Love on the Spectrum — Season 2 (Netflix)

Hazbin Hotel — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Transplant — Season 5 (NBC)

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks — Season 1 (Discovery)

Sunday, Jan. 21

The Way Home — Season 2 (Hallmark)

Love & Translation — Season 1 (TLC)

Monday, Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal — Season 1 (Netflix)

Superhot — Season 1 (Hulu)

The Bachelor — Season 28 (ABC)

America’s Most Wanted — (Fox)

Battle on the Mountain — Season 1 (HGTV)

Death by Fame — Season 2 (ID)

The Impact New York — Season 1 (VH1)

The Playboy Murders — Season 2 (ID)

Wednesday, Jan. 24|

Queer Eye — Season 8 (Netflix)

A Real Bug’s Life — Season 1 (Disney+)

Tell Me That You Love Me — Season 1 (Hulu)

Rico to the Rescue — Season 2 (HGTV)

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out — Season 1 (Freeform)

Thursday, Jan. 25

Griselda — Season 1 (Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Season 2 (Netflix)

In the Know — Season 1 (Peacock)

Sexy Beast — Season 1 (Paramount+)

Son of a Critch — Season 3 (The CW)

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits — Season 1 (Lifetime)

Friday, Jan. 26

Masters of the Air — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Expats: Limited (Prime Video_

Hightown — Season 3 (Starz)

Sunday, Jan. 28

Next Level Chef — Season 3 (Fox)

Monday, Jan. 29

The Irrational — mid-season premiere (NBC)

The Claremont Murders — Limited (AcornTV)



Tuesday, Jan. 30

Vanderpump Rules — Season 11 (Bravo)

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Assembled: The Making of Echo — Limited (Disney+)

Choir — Limited (Disney+)

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans — Limited (FX/FXX/Hulu)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse — Season 1 (Netflix)

FEBRUARY

Thursday, Feb. 1

Farmer Wants a Wife — Season 2 (Fox)

Genius: MLK/X — Limited (Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu)



Friday, Feb. 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez — Season 1 (Hulu)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Season 2 (Disney+)

Sunday, Feb. 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 12 (HBO)

Monday, Feb. 5

Below Deck — Season 11 (Bravo)

Wednesday, Feb. 7

The Conners — Season 6 (ABC)

Not Dead Yet — Season 2 (ABC)

Abbott Elementary — Season 3 (ABC)

Judge Steve Harvey — Season 3 (ABC)

Thursday, Feb. 8

Halo — Season 2 (Paramount+)

One Day — Season 1 (Netflix)

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby — Season 1 (Lifetime)

Friday, Feb. 9

The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 11

Super Bowl LVIII — (CBS)

Tracker — Season 1 (CBS)

Monday, Feb. 12

Rock Paper Scissors — Season 1 (Nickelodeon)

The Neighborhood — Season 6 (CBS)

Bob Hearts Abishola — Season 5 (CBS)

NCIS — Season 21 (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i — Season 3 (CBS)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

FBI — Season 6 (CBS)

FBI: International — Season 3 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted — Season 5 (CBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Love Is Blind — Season 6 (Netflix)

The New Look — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Young Sheldon — Season 7 (CBS)

Ghosts — Season 3 (CBS)

So Help Me Todd — Season 2 (CBS)

Friday, Feb. 16

The Dynasty: New England Patriots — Limited (Apple TV+)

Life & Beth — Season 2 (Hulu)

S.W.A.T. — Season 7 (CBS)

Fire Country — Season 2 (CBS)

Blue Bloods — Season 14 (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 18

American Idol — Season 22 (ABC)

The Simpsons — Season 36 (Fox)

The Equalizer — Season 4 (CBS)

CSI: Vegas — Season 3 (CBS)

What Would You Do? — Season 17 (ABC)

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Crime Nation — Season 1 (The CW)

Will Trent — Season 2 (ABC)

The Rookie — Season 6 (ABC)

The Good Doctor — Season 7 (ABC)

Little People, Big World — Season 25 (TLC)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Constellation — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend — Limited (Apple TV+)

Thursday, Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Season 1 (Netflix)

Death in the Dorms — Season 2 (Hulu)

Friday, Feb. 23

Pokémon Horizons: The Series — Season 1 (Netflix)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — Season 1 (AMC/AMC+)

Monday, Feb. 26

The Voice — Season 25 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island — Season 1 (NBC)

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Shōgun — Season 1 (FX/Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Survivor — Season 46 (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 29

Me, Hereafter — Limited (Hulu)

The Tourist — Season 2 (Netflix)

Elsbeth — Season 1 (CBS)

MARCH

Friday, March 1

BMF — Season 3 (Starz)

Sunday, March 3

The Regime — Season 1 (HBO)

Monday, March 4

Queens — Season 1 (Nat Geo)

MasterChef Junior — Season 9 (Fox)

So You Think You Can Dance — Season 18 (Fox)

Seeking Sister Wife — Season 5 (TLC)

Tuesday, March 5

The Cleaning Lady — Season 3 (Fox)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2 (Fox)

Wednesday, March 6

The Masked Singer — Season 11 (Fox)

Animal Control — Season 2 (Fox)

Family Guy — Season 23 (Fox)

My 600-lb Life — Season 12 (TLC)

Tuesday, March 12

7 Little Johnstons — Season 14 (TLC)

Wednesday, March 13

The Amazing Race — Season 36 (CBS)

Thursday, March 14

Girls5eva — Season 3 (Netflix)

9-1-1 — Season 7 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy — Season 20 (ABC)

Station 19 — Season 7 (ABC)

Friday, March 15

Manhunt — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Sunday, March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — Season 8 (TLC)

Nolly — Limited (PBS)

Alice & Jack — Season 1 (PBS)

Monday, March 18

Photographer — Limited (Nat Geo)

Wednesday, March 20

Palm Royale — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Thursday, March 21

3 Body Problem — Season 1 (Netflix)

Monday, March 25

Lethally Blonde — Season 1 (ID)

APRIL

April 3

A Brief History of the Future — Limited (PBS)

April 6

Say Yes to the Dress — Season 23 (TLC)

April 7

MaryLand — Limited (PBS)

April 12

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog — Season 4 (Nat Geo)

Fallout — Season 1 (Prime Video)

April 24

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? — Season 9 (TLC)

MAY

May 15

Blood of Zeus — Season 2 (Netflix)

May 16

Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 1 (Netflix)

JUNE

June 13

Bridgerton — Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)

JULY

July 26

Olympic Games Paris 2024 – Opening Ceremony (NBC/Peacock)

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

RELATED CONTENT: