Ty Burrell is gearing up to say goodbye to Modern Family.

ET caught up with the 51-year-old actor on the red carpet for Fox's 2019 Television Critics Association presentation, and he couldn't help but reflect on the show's 11 season run.

"It hasn't been melancholy... I think it's just a lot of gratitude right now," he said of working on the final season, which began production earlier this week. "Everybody feels really lucky to have been on a show that we genuinely liked and liked the people."

"... Just being able to go to work for so long with people you genuinely liked being around and that feels really creative," Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy on the series, continued. "It still feels very creative up to this moment."

While things aren't too sappy on set just yet, Burrell admitted "as the season goes on, we'll probably get a little more bittersweet, but right now I just, you know, morale is super high."

As for how the show will conclude, Burrell said that he's out of the loop. "I don't know what the ending is," he said, before quipping, "It could be a fiery car crash."

Burrell was at the TCA event to promote his new animated series, Duncanville, which he's set to co-star in alongside Amy Poehler. The duo spoke to ET about the series, in which they play the parents to a 15-year-old boy named Duncan.

"Duncan, the kid is just all dreams and no ambition, which is a great combination," Poehler, who voices Duncan on the show, teased.

"I definitely relate to Duncan. I was spectacularly average, very true," Burrell responded. "I barely got through junior high and high school. But very similarly I have crazy day dreams and put in zero effort to achieve them."

Watch the video below for another cast member's take on Modern Family's final season before it premieres on ABC on Sept. 25.

