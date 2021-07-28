Tyler Cameron Says He's 'In Love,' Didn't Kiss His New Girlfriend Camila Kendra Until Fifth Date
Tyler Cameron on Whether He Would Ever Be 'The Bachelor'
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
Charlotte and Miranda's Kids Spotted on Set of ‘Sex and the City…
Britney Spears Files 127-Page Legal Document Requesting New Cons…
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Speaks Out About Removing Singer's Dad Fr…
'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. and Michael A. Reveal If They Want…
'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. Says He's 'Disappointed' By His Pa…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Batt…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Confirm Relationship With a Kiss …
Britney Spears' Dad Claims He's Had No Involvement in Her Person…
Jennifer Lopez Wears a 'BEN' Necklace After Yacht PDA With Ben A…
Justin Timberlake Responds After Lance Bass Calls Him Out on Tik…
Sarah Ferguson Recalls Not Being Invited to Prince William and K…
Britney Spears Celebrates 'Keeping Dreams Alive' After Being All…
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Info About Baby Lilibe…
‘And Just Like That’ Spotted Filming in NYC: Details About the '…
Derek Hough Shares His Top Picks for ‘DWTS’ Season 30 and Talks …
Simone Biles Speaks Out After Withdrawing From Tokyo Olympics
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged!
Tyler Cameron is looking to settle down with his new girlfriend, Camila Kendra. The 28-year-old Bachelorette star was on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and brought along his 26-year-old model girlfriend and his longtime pal, Matt James, who both cheered him on together in the audience.
"Do I believe in soulmates? Yes! I have two of them right here," Cameron said, pointing to James and Kendra.
Later in the show, Cameron said that he's been in love "twice," noting that one of those times is with his current girlfriend.
"Yes, [I'm] very in love," Cameron shared, but added that he was not the first one in the relationship to say the "L" word.
"She said, 'I love you,' then I came later. It's always better to come second, right?" he said, laughing. "It was at a moment of just pure, it just came out, you know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."
Cameron added of Kendra's heartfelt confession, "She crushed it. She killed it. I wanted to say it, but I was still scared. I knew I loved her."
The couple met after Cameron slid into his lady love's DMs and they realized they only lived an hour away from one another.
"The first date was a great date, the best date I've ever had," he gushed. "We went to a restaurant. We sat there and talked for hours. We couldn't even look at the menu. I just told the lady, 'Just bring whatever.' We talked, hung out, we sat there for four hours. I had a great time."
But the two took things slow, with Cameron revealing, "I didn't even kiss her until the fifth date. She rejected me after the second kiss."
Back in February, Cameron spoke to ET, but wouldn't confirm his then-rumored romance to Kendra. He did share that he was "extremely happy" at the time.
"I keep that world private," he said of his dating life. "... There are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it."
Cameron is currently promoting his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which is out now.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tyler Cameron Says ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Is ‘Extremely Happy’
Tyler Cameron on His Private Dating Life and Hannah Brown Friendship
Tyler Cameron Posts Touching Tribute to Late 'Angel' Mom on Her Birthday