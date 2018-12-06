Tyler Perry is sharing the wealth this holiday season!

The 49-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Thursday to share some exciting news with the shoppers at two Walmart locations in Georgia.

"So I was trying to do this anonymously, but due to some circumstances... y'all know how nothing stays secret these days, so I just wanted to go ahead and tell you," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "If you have a layaway at the Walmart at 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point, Georgia, in Atlanta, or if you have a layaway at the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, Georgia, if you have a layaway at either place and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning... I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas."

"So Merry Christmas to everybody," he continued. "You've got to go into the Walmart, pay a penny -- one penny -- and you get your layaway."

Perry went on to reveal his motivation behind the generous gesture, telling his followers that he knows it can be a tough time for people.

"I know it's hard times, a lot of people are struggling, I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this," he excitedly said. "So God bless you. Go get your stuff! Merry Christmas!"

Sources close to the situation told TMZthat Perry spent $178,000 at the East Point superstore and another $256,000 at the Douglasville location, totaling more than $430,000.

This is far from the first generous thing Perry has done! Back in July, ET caught up with Tiffany Haddish -- the star of the Perry-directed flick, Nobody's Fool -- whom Perry gifted a Tesla.

"I cried so hard," Haddish said of her reaction to the extravagant gift. "... I just did my job at the best of my capacity and then for him to be that kind to me and not expect anything from me, but what I've already given... it filled my whole heart up."

Watch the video below for more on Haddish's reaction to Perry's gift:

