Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland was spotted out with his co-star, Alex Hall, the same day that he and Brittany Snow announced their separation. In new pics taken by TMZ, the pair appeared to be getting cozy as they enjoyed a night out with friends and a few of their castmates, including Polly Brindle.

Per TMZ, Stanaland and Hall, both 33, were pretty touchy-feely as they dined out at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar Wednesday night. In one of the photos obtained by the outlet, Stanaland appears to even sniff Hall. The outlet also reported that a witness saw them walking down the street together at the end of the night.

The new photos of the Selling the OC co-stars come on the heels of Stanaland's split from Snow, after just two years of marriage. The pair, who began dating in 2018, took to Instagram Wednesday to announce their separation with identical posts.

Snow and Stanaland shared the same photo of themselves sitting on the subway in New York City, with the 36-year-old actress' head resting on his shoulder.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Following their posts, a source told ET that Snow and Stanaland have "split and are no longer living together."

"A lot of their issues as a couple has to do with Selling the OC and the drama that involved Tyler that unfolded on the show," the source added, referring to an incident between Stanaland and his co-star, Kayla Cardona, who tried to kiss the former pro surfer during a night out.

While the moment wasn't caught on camera, it did send shockwaves through the office. The pair cleared the air on the show, and Stanaland addressed the situation on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast last month.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well, and so, on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Stanaland explained. "We can all focus on what we should be doing."

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit," he continued. "Nothing happened. It was just... something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

As for the rest of his female coworkers, Stanaland insisted there was nothing romantic going on, despite appearing pretty close with them in front of the cameras, particularly the scene where fans saw Hall sitting on his lap.

"The hard part with that is, like Alex, Polly, me, everybody, we're all really tight friends," he explained. "There's a respect; no lines will ever be crossed. Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there."

There was also the infamous "nosey," which saw Hall plant a sort of wet-willy onto Stanaland's nose with her mouth while blowing air onto his face.

"It's just a funny thing to do, and we're a very tactile, touchy feely group," Hall said when speaking to ET last month. "It's nothing sexual."

She also maintained that she has "no interest in Tyler" and compared their relationship to that of a brother and sister.

"I adore him, I think he is the sweetest thing. Do I think he needs to get a little bit more of a backbone? Absolutely. And I've had that conversation with him, but he kind of just wants to please everybody. You kind of see that. He's just a nice guy. Nope. No interest in Tyler whatsoever," Hall said at the time.

"And the difference there, between what I had done and what Kayla had done, which was not try to kiss Tyler. She tried to have sex with him on multiple occasions, and made him very uncomfortable," she continued. "And he had asked her to stop multiple times. She didn't. She continued. And with our situation, to me, there's just no comparison. There's really just no comparison."

