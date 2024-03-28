Tyler Stanaland is responding to ex-wife Brittany Snow's recent comments about their marriage.

After a brand-new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast dropped on Wednesday featuring the 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress, Stanaland, 34, -- best known for his Netflix series Selling the OC -- took to his own Instagram Story to dispute any rumors of wrongdoing, including allegations of cheating.

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he wrote in an Instagram Story posted Thursday evening.

Underneath the writing, Stanaland attached a photo of a coastal setting with seagulls flying over the water. He continued his address, vehemently denying any accusations of impropriety and wishing his ex-wife "nothing but the best."

Tyler Stanaland addresses divorce from Brittany Snow and her 'Call Her Daddy' interview in an Instagram Story - @TylerStanaland

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best," he wrote.

Stanaland made headlines when the first season of Selling the OC aired in 2022 -- two years after his wedding to Snow -- for his flirty behavior with co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona. The Hairspray actress and real estate agent ultimately finalized their divorce in July 2023, just two months before season 2 of his Netflix show debuted.

His statement comes after his actress ex-wife spoke with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about their marriage and divorce, telling Cooper, 29, that she was not in the know on a lot of things when it came to what was happening on and off camera of his reality show.

"They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. I don't want to give them any more time and energy, because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention," Snow said of the Selling the OC cast. "I was not aware of a lot of things."

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland - Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival

She went on to also address the rumors surrounding her ex-husband and his co-stars, namely Cardona and Hall, telling Cooper that what many fans believe to be true is exactly what happened, even if he denies it.

"I will say, what people think happened, happened," Snow continued. "I think that there's also in my experience with this and how I processed it, there's a lot of grace that I give myself... There's a part of this that I don't have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn't serve me."

Snow added, "Yes, what happened, happened. What it's alluded to in the press is true."

The worst part, she told Cooper, was that prior to sitting down to watch her then-husband's new show, she "didn't see any" signs of trouble, which she called "the saddest part of the whole thing."

Seemingly in response to Snow's dramatic interview, Hall dropped an Instagram Reel on Thursday, where she called out people criticizing her.

"PSA: You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you. xx," she wrote in the caption of a video showing her lounging at a villa in Lake Como, Italy.

In the comments, the reality TV personality followed up on her caption after receiving hundreds of comments from people dragging her for purportedly shading Snow. In that comment, she clarified that her post did not have anything to do with the actress and said that those leaving replies were simply trying to start something where there is no drama.

"People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not. Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal," Hall wrote.

