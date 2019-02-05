Tyra Banks to Open a Disney-Style Attraction Called 'Modelland'

Tyra Banks is opening up an attraction!

The barrier-breaking supermodel and entrepreneur's Modelland will open its doors in late 2019 at Santa Monica Place in California.

Although the America's Next Top Model creator is keeping quiet on the details, Banks revealed to Variety that it is a multi-level ticketed, experiential attraction, inspired by Disneyland, that will include retail, dining and entertainment.

"Modelland is going to be a place where the modeling world meets fantasy, meets entertainment, meets technology, meets retail, meets dining, meets … your fiercest best self you could ever imagine," Banks tells the mag. "From the beginning, when creating this attraction, I wanted Modelland to go beyond just a place to go to, but to be a place to feel emotion. You have to go there, you have to be part of it and you have to interact and focus on yourself. It’s all about you."

Banks also broke the news on her Instagram with a mysterious caption, "My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand. A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light." In the image, Banks' face is seen popping out from a bed of flowers with colorful birds.

Ten years in the making, Modelland welcomes all walks of life.

"This isn’t just targeted at models, or model-dreamers. This is where you come as a mom or dad to bring your teenage daughter or son, host your birthday or bachelorette party, where couples come on a date. There will be something for everyone," Banks says.

The multi-hyphenate already has her sights on expansion, hoping to open Modelland across the country and beyond.

"Macerich’s Santa Monica Place will be our inaugural flagship with strategic plans to open in other major cities across the US," she shares. "And we have a robust strategy to expand globally as well. Yes, it is indeed a franchise."

