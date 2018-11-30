Tyra Banks found love in her DMs!

The 44-year-old supermodel and TV personality opened up during a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked how often people slide into her DMs on social media.

"I love DMs! I dated a very famous recording artist because he hit me up in the DMs,” she revealed. "But I would go into the restaurant first and he would go in after or we would go into restaurants that nobody knows. To this day you guys don’t know that I dated this guy.”

Calling the mystery man a "DM slider,” Banks insisted that it wasn't Drake as host Cohen and fellow guest Megan Fox tried to guess.

Later in the episode, Fox pressed the subject, noting that Banks was in one of Drake’s music videos. In 2016, Banks appeared in Drake’s music video for his song, “Child’s Play,” in which she went on a disastrous date with the chart topper.

"Another thing we know is that Drake’s taller than Tyra and Tyra’s about 5’10,” Fox pointed out.

Jokingly fed up with the line of questioning, Banks declared, "It was 50 Cent! No it wasn’t! It was MC Hammer!”

She wouldn’t give any other hints as to her ex’s identity during the episode.

In October 2017, a source confirmed to ET that Banks had split from photographer Erik Asla after five years of dating. The two had been together since 2013, and welcomed a son, York Banks Asla, via surrogacy last January.

"There was no drama at all," the source said at the time of their breakup. "They are still friends and co-parenting their son, York Banks Asla, together.”

