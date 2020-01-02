'Uncut Gems' Ranks 7th for the Most F-Words in Movie History

Uncut Gems did not cut out the profanity!

Benny and Josh Safdie's film starring Adam Sandler has been getting lots of critical acclaim this awards season, but it has most recently been acknowledged for how many f-bombs are dropped during the course of the two-hour, 15-minute movie.

According to Screen It!, a movie review website for parents, the f-word is said 408 times in Uncut Gems, or approximately three times a minute. This puts the film in seventh place for having the most f-bombs in movie history.

In sixth place is Martin Scorsese's 1990 film, Casino, with 422 f-words. And while the documentary Swearnet: The Movie is technically first on the list with 935 instances of the word, Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street places first for scripted films with 569 f-bombs said in 180 minutes.

As for why Uncut Gems would have so much profanity, it does take place on the mean streets of New York City. The film is about a New York City jeweler named Howard Ratner (Sandler), who is always on the lookout for the next big win.

The film is currently in theaters and is rated R for violence, some sexual content, brief drug use and, you guessed it, pervasive strong language.

