But where was Scuba Steve? There was an epic Big Daddy reunion on Wednesday night at the premiere of Adam Sandler's dark new drama, Uncut Gems.

The 53-year-old actor and comedian reunited and posed for photos with Cole Sprouse, who played his son in the 1999 comedy that turned 20 this year. The pals later posed for a photo with Sandler's wife, Jackie, singer King Princess and comedian David Spade.

"Cole, is he here?! I can't wait to see him," Sandler gushed to ET's Lauren Zima after learning of his former co-star's appearance at the premiere.

So does this mean that Sandler would be down for a Big Daddy sequel? "I won't do that to him. He's doing fine," Sandler quipped of the 27-year-old Riverdale star.

Back in June, Sandler opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, who also starred in Big Daddy.

"I remember the boys," Sandler told ET at the time. "I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys. When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards."

Though he had no problem with his former onscreen son attending the premiere of Uncut Gems, Sandler told ET that he is not interested in his real life daughters, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, seeing the film anytime soon.

"My wife can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie," he said. "My kids, I said I don't want them to see this until they're much, much [older], maybe 60 or 70."

Uncut Gems is currently in theaters.

Here's more of Sandler talking about working with the Sprouse twins:

