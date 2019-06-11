Adam Sandler is throwing it way back!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 52-year-old actor at the premiere of his latest Netflix movie, Murder Mystery, and he reflected on starring alongside Dylan and Cole Sprouse in Big Daddy. The twins shared the role of Julian "Frankenstien" McGrath in the movie -- a young boy who's left on Sonny Koufax's (Adam Sandler) doorstep. The comedy premiered nearly 20 years ago on June 25, 1999.

"I remember the boys," Adam said of the Sprouse twins, who are now 26. "I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys. When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards."

Adam Sandler poses with Cole and Dylan Sprouse at 'Big Daddy' premiere in L.A. on June 18, 1999. Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

In a February interview with GQ, Cole opened up about his childhood fame thanks to projects like Big Daddy, Friends, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

"Many of the jobs we were taking were the things that were keeping my small family afloat," Cole revealed. "So there was this constant pressure to secure jobs, which in turn were money."

On Friends, on which Cole starred as Ross' (David Schwimmer) son, the Riverdale star got to work alongside Jennifer Aniston, who shares the screen with Adam in Murder Mystery. Back in March, Cole told ET's Keltie Knight about his time on the sitcom with the 50-year-old actress.

"I remember a lot. I remember being infatuated with Jennifer Aniston," he admitted. "I remember as a kid being quite intimidated 'cause it was, at the point that I had stepped on, it was a really well-oiled machine and it was a bunch of older actors and I was the youngest actor there."

"But I remember everyone treating me so kindly. I mean truly," he continued. "And getting to meet a lot of cool people behind the scenes."

Likewise, Adam, who also starred with Jennifer in the 2011 flick Just Go With It, had nothing but lovely things to say about the A-list star.

"[It was] really great, really great," he gushed to ET's Kevin Frazier of working with Aniston again. "She's a funny, great woman. We've known each other for many years. Our families love each other and being with her on a movie set is ideal. She's just funny as hell and thinks a lot and [is a] kind lady."

Murder Mystery starts streaming June 14 on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Sandler on How He Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah (Exclusive)

Cole Sprouse Recalls Being 'Infatuated' with Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends' Set (Exclusive)

Cole Sprouse Jokes About Why His Character Ben Was ‘Killed Off’ 'Friends'

Related Gallery