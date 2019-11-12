Nothing beats a story showcasing a successful actor's ability to stay humble.

In a new installment of the Variety Studios: Actors on Actors series, Brad Pitt shares a conversation with Adam Sandler, where the Ad Astra star relays a moving story he'd heard about the fellow A-lister concerning his days before making it in Hollywood -- which Sandler confirms.

"This is my favorite Adam Sandler story that I heard from [director] Bennett Miller," Pitt states. "It was that you were at NYU, and it was an acting coach, I believe. And he said to you, 'I want to take you out for a beer.' This is what I'm told. You guys went to a bar, and he kindly said to you: 'Think about something else. You have to choose another path.' Truth?"

"Exactly," Sandler responds.

"There's a second part to this story," Pitt continues. "This is why it's my favorite Adam Sandler story, and I think it says a lot about you. That you ran into him at your height, when you're getting the ultimate payday, and you're with a bunch of friends, out at a bar. Anyone would think that's the opportunity where you rub it in his face. And reportedly, what you did was you introduced him to your friends, and you said: 'This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.' True?"

"Yeah," Sandler answers.

During Pitt and Sandler's chat, the pair also discusses both working with Netflix. Sandler in particular was an early adopter, inking a four-picture deal in 2014 and then a new four-picture deal with the streaming giant in 2017.

"You crossed the picket line," Pitt tells Sandler, referencing Hollywood's initial disinterest in partnering with the streaming platform.

"I sure did. I didn't even know I was doing that," Sandler says. "They were interested in working together; they were so passionate. I'm just tight with Netflix. They love providing opportunities for many different types of comedies."

"And then it's become an arms race for material. I guess my point is, I'm all for change. I'm not going to fight," Pitt adds. "I see the positive more and more. I see really interesting material get made."

Pitt also briefly touches upon reading Quentin Tarantino's single copy of his script for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood due to the director's commitment to secrecy.

"It was just one copy, his first copy, and you had to go to his house to read it," he shares. "I think the Rick Dalton character [played by Leonardo DiCaprio] had to get cast first. So the first time I went, it was a nice, clean, crisp script, and I got called back and it was all dog-eared and snot stained."

