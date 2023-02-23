Shopping

Upgrade Your Home Office With Canon All-in-One Printers On Sale for Up to 38% Off

By ETonline Staff
PIXMA TR8620a Wireless Home Office All-in-One Printer
Amazon

With remote work situations being the new normal, one thing has also become abundantly clear: Home office spaces are essential. While having an efficient work-from-home space is a must-have for many remote workers, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable and effective printers do actually exist — and many are on sale at Amazon now. 

Standouts include printer models from Canon — all featuring premium capabilities for any home-office demands, as well as price tags that start at less than $70. Regardless of whether your remote work situation is set up for the long-term or just temporary, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable Canon printers. 

Below, shop the best all-in-one printer deals for your home office. Be sure to also check out 10 home office chairs that are perfect for any WFH setup and the best desks under $100.

Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer
Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer
Amazon
Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer

When you need a compact home office printer that can handle all your work needs, this Canon printer has you covered. With front and rear paper feeding, a LCD Touchscreen, and impressive wired and wireless connectivity options, you’ll be able to do it all.

$230$149
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Designed for easy ink cartridge installation and replacement, the PIXMA TR4720 is a true 4-in-1 printer that is compact, versatile and easy-to-use.

$120$75
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
Amazon
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

Easily print from your iPhone, iPad, Android or tablet. In just a few clicks, the printer will easily connect to your wireless access point.

$90$69
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

From scanning a signed contract to printing homework assignments, the TR7020a can handle a variety of tasks with ease. Whether printing from your computer or wirelessly from your smartphone, the TR7020a is a quality All-In-One Printer for your everyday home and work tasks.

$160$99

