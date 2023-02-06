Snap a selfie! Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more It-girls have taken to Instagram to share fashionable mirror selfies with Urban Sophistication iPhone cases, and there's a good reason why.

The brand's celeb following all comes down to their unique designs that also act as conversation starters.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

"We were inspired to start a brand by the potential to encourage thoughts, feelings and conversations. ... The product is not the story, but rather it is a vehicle for our customers to tell their story," Elad Yam tells ET.

"When our customers walk into a room, we want their personalities to shine first, and if our phone case or bag can help do that, we’ve done our job," he continues.

"Our customers are looking to express themselves through items that make a statement. ... Each product starts conversations both on and offline," Neta Yam adds.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

When creating their phone cases, purses, hoodies, hats, socks, and more, the duo is constantly on the lookout for inspiration.

"Embracing details from everyday life into a piece or placing the it in a unique scenery helps us to tell a compelling story," Elad says.

And if you need tips for perfecting your own mirror pictures, Neta recommends following Emna Sellini, Jacquemus, and Mira Al-Momani for inspiration. "Use them as references and you can't go wrong," she suggests.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny Sings Along During Dua Lipa’s Performance of ‘Levitating’ at the GRAMMYs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz to Co-Chair

Cher Reacts to Dua Lipa Being Labeled the 'Cher of Our Generation'

Dua Lipa Rocks Barely-There Denim Bikini to Celebrate 27th Birthday