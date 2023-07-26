Fresh off its victory over Vietnam, the U.S. Women's National Team continues its 2023 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands today. This is a rematch of the 2019 final won by the USA and is going to be the USWNT's most challenging matchup in the group stage as they continue their pursuit of a fifth World Cup title.

Both teams won their opening matches, with the U.S. beating Vietnam, 3-0, and the Netherlands defeating Portugal, 1-0. If the Americans defeat the Netherlands, all it would take for the U.S. to advance to the Round of 16 would be for Vietnam to either win or draw against Portugal.

The match will kick off tonight at 9 p.m. ET in Wellington, New Zealand, and can be watched on FOX with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch United States vs. the Netherlands:

On Wednesday, July 26, soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Netherlands World Cup match on Fox. If you do not have cable, a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or fuboTV will do the trick.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month. This Sling TV deal means you can get the Sling Blue package for just $22.50 to watch every soccer game in the tournament.

How to watch United States vs. the Netherlands for Free:

Fubo is another great streaming option for the World Cup. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1.

Spanish language coverage is also available on Peacock. You will need a Peacock Premium subscription — which costs $9.99 per month — in order to watch.

Sign Up for Peacock

