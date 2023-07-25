Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly streaming option is even more affordable with a can't miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time to catch all the FIFA Women's World Cup matches, Sling TV is giving new users 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service.

Get 50% off Sling TV

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together. Since the Women's World Cup is on FOX and FS1, we recommend singing up for Sling TV Blue, which is now discounted to $22.50 for your first month.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, Disney Channel, ESPN, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch the games or hit shows like Yellowstone and Yellowjackets live, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

Sign Up for Sling TV

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

The Best Streaming Service Deals Right Now: Save Over 60% on Sling TV

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Team USA's Sophia Smith Opens Up About Making Her First World Cup Team

How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Online