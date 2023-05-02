Usher Reacts to Reuniting With Kimora Lee Simmons at Vegas Show (Exclusive)
Usher has been heating things up in Las Vegas during his My Way residency. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old GRAMMY-winning singer had some superstars in the audience, including Kimora Lee Simmons.
The model and fashion mogul attended the show at the Park MGM with friends Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and got a delicious serenade from the singer, who performed "GLU" while shirtless and feeding her a strawberry.
Making the moment even more special, it was a surprise reunion for the designer and the singer.
"It was a lot of fun. It was a reunion for me and Kimora Lee," Usher told ET's Rachel Smith on Monday at the Met Gala. "She was the lead in my first video shot in Paris. It was a surprise to have her there."
Kimora, 47, starred in the music video for Usher's single, "Nice and Slow." During the moment, the singer joked that Kimora wasn't as tall as she is now when they met in the 90s.
The sultry surprise was made possible by Kim, who brought her girls to the show. In a clip captured by The Kardashians star, Usher is shirtless as he walks over to the group's section and begins to serenade Kimora before placing the strawberry in her mouth.
It was all in good fun, as the singer and the model hugged before he continued the show, where he performed some of his biggest hits.
Usher told ET that it's a "good show," so it's no surprise to him that it brings all the star-power, including Kim -- who got a serenade of her own when she attended the previous weekend with newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage.
At the Met Gala, Usher got to walk the carpet in style, as he attended with designer Bianca Saunders.
"Wanted to make sure we made this an incredible first time for Bianca Saunders," the singer told ET. "This is her first time here. I just wanted to come out and have a good time."
Usher reminded ET that he was off duty during the fashionable evening in New York City, which honored Karl Lagerfeld.
"I'm not performing tonight," he said. "I get to enjoy the curation."
