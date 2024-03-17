Usher had a special thank you for his number one -- his wife --Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea!

On Saturday, the GRAMMY-winning superstar was presented with the President's Award at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards for his work in philanthropy and dedication to public service throughout his decades-long career.

Taking the stage to accept the honor, the 45-year-old "Good Good" singer began by sharing his excitement for the prestigious honor.

"I'm very honored to receive this amazing award, from the depts of my soul," he said.

Usher then went on to thank his mother (who was his manger at the start of his career) and Jennifer.

"I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams," he said. "I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this."

He added, "They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much, I hope that I'm an example, I'm a dad whose just trying to get it right every day."

Jennifer, 40, got another shout out from her man, when he took the stage and accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year, where the singer acknowledged their Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

"I want to thank each and every person who bought a ticket," he said after returning to the stage and accepting the award from Oprah. "Each and every person who decides to believe in themselves and believe in me. This has been an amazing 30 years of passion that lead to me to Las Vegas to celebrate the entire legacy that's 100 shows sold out and then a residency in Paris and then to play the Super Bowl, get married and also to release and album. I don't know how many people are able to do that stuff in one."

Usher and Jennifer attended the star-studded ceremony, making a grand entrance together in coordinating all-black ensembles. Throughout the evening, the pair showed PDA as the sat front row during the ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah.

Usher and Jennifer tied the knot on Feb. 12, after he rocked the stage during the Apple Music Halftime Show. In a statement to ET, the singer's rep confirmed their nuptials.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," Usher's rep said. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Usher and Jennifer share children, Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2. The "Caught Up" singer is also the father of sons, Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

