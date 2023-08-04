After a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, the US Women's National Team pushed through to the knockout stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The two-time defending champions will now go head-to-head against No. 3-ranked Sweden on Sunday, August 6 in Melbourne.

This will be the sixth consecutive Women's World Cup that the U.S. and Sweden have met, but the first time in the knockout stage. As FIFA's third-ranked team behind the U.S. and now-eliminated Germany, Sweden was the runaway winner of Group G and one of three teams at this 2023 World Cup to finish the group stage with three victories.

Sunday's match against Sweden will kick off at 5 a.m. ET on FOX with coverage starting at 4 a.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs. Sweden at home.

What Time Is The USWNT vs. Sweden Match?

The USWNT's Round of 16 match against Sweden start on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET at Melbourne Rectangular.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup Game

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Sweden World Cup match on FOX and the FOX Sports App. If you do not have cable, a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or fuboTV are the best ways to watch the soccer matches.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month. This Sling TV deal means you can get the Sling Blue package for just $22.50 to watch every soccer game in the tournament.

Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games like USA vs. Sweden.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup Game for Free

Fubo is another great streaming option for the World Cup. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record early morning games like USA vs. Portugal to watch later.

