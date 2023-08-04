USWNT vs. Sweden: How to Watch Team USA's Next Match in the 2023 World Cup Round of 16
After a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, the US Women's National Team pushed through to the knockout stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The two-time defending champions will now go head-to-head against No. 3-ranked Sweden on Sunday, August 6 in Melbourne.
This will be the sixth consecutive Women's World Cup that the U.S. and Sweden have met, but the first time in the knockout stage. As FIFA's third-ranked team behind the U.S. and now-eliminated Germany, Sweden was the runaway winner of Group G and one of three teams at this 2023 World Cup to finish the group stage with three victories.
Sunday's match against Sweden will kick off at 5 a.m. ET on FOX with coverage starting at 4 a.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs. Sweden at home.
What Time Is The USWNT vs. Sweden Match?
The USWNT's Round of 16 match against Sweden start on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET at Melbourne Rectangular.
How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup Game
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Sweden World Cup match on FOX and the FOX Sports App. If you do not have cable, a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or fuboTV are the best ways to watch the soccer matches.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month. This Sling TV deal means you can get the Sling Blue package for just $22.50 to watch every soccer game in the tournament.
Sign up for SlingTV's Blue tier, which has FOX and FS1 access, for only $22.50 for your first month. You can catch all the Women's World Cup games with the Blue plan.
Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games like USA vs. Sweden.
How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup Game for Free
Fubo is another great streaming option for the World Cup. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record early morning games like USA vs. Portugal to watch later.
By opting for fuboTV Pro, you'll get access to FOX and FS1 (plus 164 more channels) to watch all the matches. The provider also offers a seven-day free trial to ensure you like their service before paying out of pocket.
